Pakistan parliament elects Khan ally as speaker

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan's lower house of parliament has chosen an ally of Imran Khan to be its next speaker, indicating he has enough support to become prime minister despite lingering allegations of election fraud.

Asad Qaiser, a lawmaker from Khan's Tahreek-e-Insaf party, secured 176 votes, edging out joint opposition candidate Khusheed Shah, who got just 146.

Khan, a former cricket star and longtime politician, looks set to become prime minister when the National Assembly votes on Friday, and would be sworn in on Saturday.

His party won the most votes in the July 25 election, but had to ally with independents to form a majority coalition.

Opposition parties have held regular protests and refused to accept the outcome of the vote, accusing the military and intelligence agencies of intervening on Khan's behalf.