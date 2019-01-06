Official: UAE-Pakistan talks on oil refinery at end stage

Abu Dhabi's crown prince is in Islamabad on daylong trip to discuss bilateral, International and regional issues with Pakistani leadership.

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani minister says his government's talks with the United Arab Emirates on setting up an oil refinery in Pakistan "reached their final stage" during the visit of the crown prince of Abu Dhabi.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry also says Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan's visit on Sunday will further strengthen ties between the two countries. The prince and Prime Minister Imran Khan held a one-on-one meeting, followed by delegation-level talks.

The prince arrived in Islamabad to a red-carpet welcome. Prime Minister Imran Khan received him and personally drove him to his residency for a welcome ceremony.

The crown prince had been expected to announce a financial assistance package but left Islamabad in the afternoon without any announcements.