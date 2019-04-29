Official: 3 dead in helicopter crash in Honolulu suburb

HONOLULU (AP) — The Honolulu Fire Department says three people have died in a helicopter crash in the suburban town of Kailua.

Fire Captain Scot Seguirant said Monday he didn't immediately know how many people were on board the helicopter or whether any houses or cars were involved in the crash.

He says he doesn't know the ages and genders of those killed.

.