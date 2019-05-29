Norway says Venezuelan talks making progress

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Norway's government is praising progress in talks between representatives of President Nicolás Maduro and his opponents.

Wednesday's statement from Norway's Foreign Ministry says both sides have shown a willingness to seek an "agreed-upon and constitutional solution" to the country, which includes "political, economic and electoral matters."

There was no additional information, but Norway urged both sides to exercise "utmost caution" in their public statements about the talks in order to maintain the integrity of the process and achieve results.

The second round of meetings this week in Norway have been playing out amid months of escalating tension between Maduro and the U.S.-backed opposition leader Juan Guaidó.