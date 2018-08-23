North Korea speeds construction spree ahead of anniversary

In this undated photo, provided on Aug. 19, 2018, by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, visits a construction site during a visit to the city of Samjiyon, a remote northern city near the Chinese border. North Korea is speeding up the pace of a massive nationwide construction campaign ahead of its 70th anniversary in what leader Kim has described as a symbolic battle against anyone who would oppose his country. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP) less In this undated photo, provided on Aug. 19, 2018, by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, visits a construction site during a visit to the city of Samjiyon, a remote northern ... more Photo: 朝鮮通信社, AP

In this Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, photo, Chinese tourists take in the sight from a viewing platform overlooking the caldera of Mount Paektu near Samjiyon in North Korea. Chinese businesspeople and tourists are once again flowing over the borders - several large tourist groups were in Samjiyon last week - and South Korean officials are seriously considering ways to help the North improve its roads and railways. less In this Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, photo, Chinese tourists take in the sight from a viewing platform overlooking the caldera of Mount Paektu near Samjiyon in North Korea. Chinese businesspeople and tourists are ... more Photo: Ng Han Guan, AP

In this Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, photo, a North Korean guide gives a tour of Samjiyon Great Monument in Samjiyon in North Korea. Samjiyon is one of the main focuses of a massive nationwide construction campaign ahead of North Korea's 70th anniversary in what leader Kim Jong Un has described as a symbolic battle against anyone who would oppose his country. less In this Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, photo, a North Korean guide gives a tour of Samjiyon Great Monument in Samjiyon in North Korea. Samjiyon is one of the main focuses of a massive nationwide construction campaign ... more Photo: Ng Han Guan, AP

In this Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, photo, a North Korean waitress prepares to serve dinner to Chinese tourists at the Pegaebong hotel in Samjiyong in North Korea. Chinese businesspeople and tourists are once again flowing over the borders - several large tourist groups were in Samjiyon last week - and South Korean officials are seriously considering ways to help the North improve its roads and railways. less In this Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, photo, a North Korean waitress prepares to serve dinner to Chinese tourists at the Pegaebong hotel in Samjiyong in North Korea. Chinese businesspeople and tourists are once again ... more Photo: Ng Han Guan, AP

In this Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, photo, Chinese tourists arrive at the Pegaebong hotel lobby which displays a giant photo of the caldera on Mount Paektu in the town of Samjiyong in North Korea. Chinese businesspeople and tourists are once again flowing over the borders - several large tourist groups were in Samjiyon last week - and South Korean officials are seriously considering ways to help the North improve its roads and railways. less In this Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, photo, Chinese tourists arrive at the Pegaebong hotel lobby which displays a giant photo of the caldera on Mount Paektu in the town of Samjiyong in North Korea. Chinese ... more Photo: Ng Han Guan, AP

In this Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is seen giving his on-the-spot guidance in Samjiyon to senior officials feverishly taking down his every word in their notebooks on state television broadcast at a hotel dining room on Chilbo mountain in northeastern North Korea. Samjiyon is one of the main focuses of a massive nationwide construction campaign ahead of North Korea's 70th anniversary in what leader Kim Jong Un has described as a symbolic battle against anyone who would oppose his country. less In this Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is seen giving his on-the-spot guidance in Samjiyon to senior officials feverishly taking down his every word in their notebooks on state ... more Photo: Ng Han Guan, AP

In this Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, photo, porters deliver luggage from a plane arriving at the airport in Samjiyong in North Korea. Samjiyon is one of the main focuses of a massive nationwide construction campaign ahead of North Korea's 70th anniversary in what leader Kim Jong Un has described as a symbolic battle against anyone who would oppose his country. less In this Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, photo, porters deliver luggage from a plane arriving at the airport in Samjiyong in North Korea. Samjiyon is one of the main focuses of a massive nationwide construction campaign ... more Photo: Ng Han Guan, AP

In this Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, photo, passengers alight from a flight at the airport near portraits of late North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il in Samjiyong in North Korea. Samjiyon is one of the main focuses of a massive nationwide construction campaign ahead of North Korea's 70th anniversary in what leader Kim Jong Un has described as a symbolic battle against anyone who would oppose his country. less In this Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, photo, passengers alight from a flight at the airport near portraits of late North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il in Samjiyong in North Korea. Samjiyon is one of the ... more Photo: Ng Han Guan, AP

















SAMJIYON, North Korea (AP) — North Korea is speeding up the pace of a massive nationwide construction campaign ahead of its 70th anniversary in what leader Kim Jong Un has described as a symbolic battle against anyone who would oppose his country.

The Sept. 9 anniversary is shaping up to be the biggest event since Kim assumed power in 2011. Along with huge rallies in Pyongyang and the trademark mass games, Kim has deployed soldiers and ordinary citizens to erect buildings and improve roads.

The construction spree is intended to improve living conditions in keeping with one of Kim's first promises, that he would bolster the economy so they would no longer need to "tighten their belts." It's also a demonstration of his regime's power in the face of U.S.-backed sanctions over his nuclear weapons.