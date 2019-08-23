North Korea foreign minister calls Pompeo 'poisonous plant'

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea's foreign minister has called U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo a "poisonous plant of American diplomacy" who hampers efforts to restart nuclear negotiations.

Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho made the insult Friday to protest Pompeo's recently reported comments that Washington will maintain crippling sanctions on North Korea unless it denuclearizes.

Ri says North Korea is ready to "shatter the absurd dream" by the United States that sanctions will force a change in North Korea.

Earlier this week, the top U.S. envoy on North Korea, Stephen Biegun, said Washington is ready to resume nuclear diplomacy with North Korea.

Biegun was speaking a day after the U.S. and South Korean militaries ended their regular drills that North Korea calls an invasion rehearsal.