Nicaragua opposition leaves talks until prisoners released

In this Sept. 5, 2018 file photo, the President of Nicaragua Daniel Ortega and his wife and Vice-President Rosario Murillo preside a rally in Managua, Nicaragua.

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Nicaragua's opposition Civic Alliance says it will not return to talks with the government of President Daniel Ortega unless the administration makes goodwill gestures like freeing prisoners.

The alliance of student, business and civic groups said in a statement Sunday that it was demanding "the freeing of political prisoners, an end to repression and kidnappings."

The alliance did not specify whether the demand was for the release of some or all of the estimated 770 people jailed by the Sandinista government following protests that started last April.

Since the latest round of talks began in late February, the government has released about 112 people on a form of conditional release.

The government did not immediately respond to the statement. It has rejected previous demands to move up the 2021 elections.