https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/New-government-in-crisis-hit-Lebanon-ends-3-month-14992649.php
New government in crisis-hit Lebanon ends 3-month vacuum
BEIRUT (AP) — A new Cabinet was announced in crisis-hit Lebanon late Tuesday, breaking a months-long impasse amid ongoing mass protests against the country's ruling elite.
Hassan Diab, a 60-year-old professor at the American University of Beirut, now heads a Cabinet of 20 members, mostly specialists backed by political parties.
