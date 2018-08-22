New drone shots show isolated Amazonian tribe in Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Images recently released in Brazil show an isolated tribe in the Amazon.

The country's agency for indigenous affairs, Funai, says it captured drone shots during an expedition last year to monitor isolated communities.

The clip, released Tuesday night, shows several people walking past a crop and through jungle. One person appears to be carrying a bow and arrow.

Researchers discovered the isolated tribe in Vale do Javari, an indigenous territory in the southwestern part of the state of Amazonas. An agency official told The Associated Press that they had monitored this tribe in the jungle for years but had never caught it on camera. The official said they did not have a name for the tribe.

Overall, the agency has registered 107 isolated tribes in Latin America's largest nation. While isolated communities are sometimes captured on video, Funai does not make contact with them.