New Zealand police: 22-year-old British tourist was murdered

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand police say they believe a 22-year-old British tourist who has been missing for a week was murdered, and they are questioning a man in relation to her disappearance.

Grace Millane was on a planned yearlong trip abroad that began in Peru. She arrived in New Zealand last month and was last seen on Dec. 1 entering a central Auckland hotel with a 26-year-old man.

Police say they brought that man into the central Auckland police station on Saturday afternoon for questioning.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard said he has told Millane's devastated father, David Millane, who this week traveled from Britain, that they believe Millane was killed.

Beard says they don't know where Millane's body is located but they're determined to find it and return it to her family.