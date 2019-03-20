New Zealand holds first funerals for mosque shooting victims

Zaed Mustafa, in wheelchair, brother of Hamza and son of Khalid Mustafa killed in the Friday March 15 mosque shootings reacts during the burial at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Christchurch, New Zealand, Wednesday, March 20, 2019.

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — A father and son who fled the civil war in Syria for "the safest country in the world" have been buried before hundreds of mourners, the first funerals for victims of shootings at two mosques in New Zealand that horrified a nation known for being welcoming and diverse.

The funerals Wednesday of 44-year-old Khalid Mustafa and 15-year-old Hamza Mustafa came five days after a white supremacist methodically gunned down 50 worshippers at two mosques in Christchurch — a massacre that he broadcast live on Facebook.

Hamza's high school principal described the student as compassionate and hardworking, and said he was an excellent horse rider who aspired to be a veterinarian.