Nepal's prime minister in hospital for cough, fever

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal's prime minister is sick and has been hospitalized Monday but his condition is not serious, his close aide said.

Khadga Prasad Oli was taken to the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu early on Monday.

Oli's press adviser Kundan Aryan said his sickness was nothing serious and Oli has been suffering from cough and has fever.

The 66-year-old leader of the Communist Party became prime minister last year after his party won the elections. It is his second time as prime minister.

He has long suffered from kidney illness, for which he'd made several trips to India and Thailand for treatment.

Ministers, officials and supporters gathered at the hospital on Monday.