Mudslide kills 9 in India's remote mountainous northeast













Photo: KK Production, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Image 1 of 4 This grab made from video provided by KK Production shows rescuers carrying the body of a victim after pulling it out from the site of a mudslide in Tamenglong, in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur, Wednesday, July 11, 2018. A mudslide triggered by monsoon rains demolished tin-roofed homes on a hillside in northeastern India, killing at least eight children and one woman while they were sleeping, a government official said Wednesday. (KK Production via AP) less This grab made from video provided by KK Production shows rescuers carrying the body of a victim after pulling it out from the site of a mudslide in Tamenglong, in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur, ... more Photo: KK Production, AP Image 2 of 4 Indian Army soldiers dig at the site of a mudslide as they look for bodies of missing people in Tamenglong district, in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur, Wednesday, July 11, 2018. A mudslide triggered by monsoon rains demolished tin-roofed homes on a hillside in northeastern India, killing at least eight children and one woman while they were sleeping, a government official said Wednesday. less Indian Army soldiers dig at the site of a mudslide as they look for bodies of missing people in Tamenglong district, in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur, Wednesday, July 11, 2018. A mudslide triggered ... more Photo: Ringbam Kamei, AP Image 3 of 4 People make their way through a waterlogged street following heavy rain in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Heavy monsoon rains hit Mumbai flooding several areas and disrupting normal life. People make their way through a waterlogged street following heavy rain in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Heavy monsoon rains hit Mumbai flooding several areas and disrupting normal life. Photo: Rajanish Kakade, AP Image 4 of 4 People walk on a railway track after alighting from a local train that could not proceed further because of flooding in areas ahead in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Heavy monsoon rains hit Mumbai flooding several areas and disrupting normal life. less People walk on a railway track after alighting from a local train that could not proceed further because of flooding in areas ahead in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Heavy monsoon rains hit Mumbai ... more Photo: Rajanish Kakade, AP Mudslide kills 9 in India's remote mountainous northeast 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

GAUHATI, India (AP) — A mudslide triggered by monsoon rains demolished tin-roofed homes on a hillside in northeastern India, killing at least eight children and one woman while they were sleeping, a government official said Wednesday.

Some of them were swept away by the floodwaters. Rescuers have reached Tamenglong village to help other residents, said Deputy Commissioner Ravinder Singh. The village in Manipur state is nearly 600 kilometers (375 miles) south of Assam's state capital, Gauhati.

The June-September monsoon season often brings heavy rainfall, flooding and landslides to India.

Waterlogged Mumbai was paralyzed for a third day, after flooding turned some streets into rivers and people waded through knee- to waist-deep waters.

Though there was some respite Wednesday, the Meteorological Department forecast more heavy rain this week.

On Tuesday, more than 500 people were rescued from an express train that got stuck because of waterlogged tracks. Public transport stopped for several hours and thousands of commuters were stranded in the worst-hit areas. Flights to and from Mumbai were delayed.

India's financial capital struggles to cope with the monsoon deluge every year, drawing criticism of its poor planning.