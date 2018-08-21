Movie star's lifestyle reversal sparks a debate in Egypt





In this June 20, 2004 photo, Egyptian actress Hala Shiha poses during a photo session, in Cairo, Egypt. When Shiha quit the film industry a decade ago to embrace a more religious lifestyle and wear the hijab, Islamic conservatives celebrated. Now, in 2018, that she has decided to return to a more secular life, they are expressing disappointment, and a vigorous debate has broken out in Egypt.

In this Feb. 24, 2006 photo, Egyptian actress Hala Shiha poses wearing a veil during her marriage contract party at the police mosque, in Cairo, Egypt. When Egyptian actress Hala Shiha quit the film industry a decade ago to embrace a more religious lifestyle and wear the hijab, Islamic conservatives celebrated. Now, in 2018, that she has decided to return to a more secular life, they are expressing disappointment, and a vigorous debate has broken out in Egypt.

CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian movie star's decision to take off her traditional Muslim headscarf and quit a religious lifestyle has sparked a vigorous debate across the country.

Hala Shiha had quit the glamorous film industry a decade ago to embrace the headscarf, or hijab. At the time, Islamists exulted at her decision.

Now that she has decided to resume her acting career and shun the hijab, they're no longer celebrating.

The highly publicized reversal this month by the 39-year-old actress immediately ignited a storm in social media, the press and on TV talk shows.

Her case in many ways mirrors the larger conflict in polarized Egypt.

The status of women is among the most debated aspects of Islam in Egypt, with the question of how they appear in public getting special attention.