Modi sworn in for second term as Indian prime minister

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute at Rajghat, the memorial to Mahatma Gandhi, before being sworn in for his second term as Indian prime minister this evening in New Delhi, India, Thursday, May 30, 2019. India's president on Saturday appointed Modi as the prime minister soon after newly-elected lawmakers from the ruling alliance, led by the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, elected him as their leader after a thunderous victory in national elections.

NEW DELHI (AP) — Narendra Modi has been sworn in for a second term as India's prime minister after an overwhelming election victory for his Hindu nationalist party in a country of 1.3 billion people seeking swift economic change.

President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath to Modi and his Cabinet ministers on Thursday.

Missing from the new Cabinet were former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who stepped aside for health reasons.

The ceremony at the presidential palace was attended by several South Asian and Southeast Asian leaders as part of Modi's effort to build economic partnerships in the region.

Modi did not invite Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, signifying that tense relations continue between the nuclear-armed rivals.