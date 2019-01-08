Mexico to regulate 370 illegal crossings on Guatemala border

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government says it will put guards at some 370 illegal crossing points along the country's southern border with Guatemala.

Mexico's interior secretary has not set a date for accomplishing the task of securing the porous border.

Olga Sanchez Cordero said the crossings "will be guarded and controlled to prevent the entry of undocumented people."

Currently, migrants cross along almost the entire length of the Usumacinta River that separates the two countries.

In comments Monday, Sanchez Cordero also pledged additional immigration and enforcements agents at the 12 formal points of entry on the border.

In October, caravans of Central American migrants faced off with Mexican police on the main border bridge, but then simply crossed the river to gain entry.