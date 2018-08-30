Mexico's Acapulco in health emergency over uncollected trash

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in southern Mexico have declared a health emergency due to mountainous piles of uncollected trash piling up in the once-glittering resort of Acapulco.

The health secretary of the state of Guerrero said the city government had not acted on previous warnings about the garbage building up.

Carlos de la Pena said Thursday there are "impressive columns of garbage" at several points in Acapulco, but most are not close to the city's beachfront.

Acapulco's mayor posted videos accusing the state government of not providing more money to solve the problem.

But state officials said they give the city more than $10 million per month.

The smell got so bad that authorities began spraying pesticides and spreading quicklime on the trash piles.