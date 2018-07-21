Mexico president-elect defends earthquake fund

MEXICO CITY (AP) — President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in Mexico says a fund set up by his party to support those affected by last September's earthquake was above board and all transfers documented.

Mexico's electoral authority levied a $10 million fine on the party over the fund, suggesting it may have been a vehicle to hand out money to potential voters.

Lopez Obrador said Friday that the party will fight the "unjust" fine and charged that his party was targeted by those who don't want change.

He said the fund collected more than $4.4 million and helped 28,000 people affected by the earthquake, with each receiving about $125.

Remaining funds have been frozen, but he wants to reach their commitment of distributing more than $5.4 million before the Sept. 19 anniversary.