Mexico: 6 civilians, soldier dead in Guerrero state shootout

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say seven people have been killed in an armed confrontation between gunmen and army troops in the southern state of Guerrero.

State security spokesman Roberto Alvarez says in a statement that six civilians and one soldier died.

Alvarez says the incident took place Friday morning in the town of El Naranjo when soldiers came under fire.

Guerrero has been a flashpoint for drug cartel violence in Mexico.