Actor Willem Dafoe holds the Coppa Volpi Best Actor award for 'At Eternity's Gate' at the awards photo call of the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.

Actor Willem Dafoe holds the Coppa Volpi Best Actor award for 'At Eternity's Gate' at the awards photo call of the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.

Photo: Kirsty Wigglesworth, AP