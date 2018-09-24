Maldives' president concedes loss to opposition candidate

MALE, Maldives (AP) — Maldives strongman President Yameen Abdul Gayoom conceded that he lost Sunday's election to his challenger, longtime lawmaker Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, in a speech broadcast live on television Monday.

Speaking in the Maldives' native language, Dhivehi, Yameen congratulated Solih and said, "I know I have to step down now."

The concession and the results were a surprise to Maldives' opposition, who had feared Yameen would rig the vote in his favor. Since getting elected in 2013, Yameen had cracked down on political dissent, jailing rivals — including his half brother and the Maldives' first democratically elected president — and Supreme Court justices.

The election commission released provisional results earlier Monday showing Solih had won the South Asian island nation's third-ever multiparty presidential election with 58.3 percent of the vote. The commission said voter turnout in the country of 400,000 people was 89.2 percent.

After Solih claimed victory just after midnight on Monday, his supporters flooded the streets, hugging one another, waving the Maldivian flag, cheering and honking horns in celebration.

Solih, 56, was a democracy activist during decades of autocratic rule and a former Parliament majority leader. He became the Maldivian Democratic Party's presidential candidate after its other top figures were jailed or exiled by Yameen's government.

Party leader and former President Mohamed Nasheed, in exile in Sri Lanka, had hoped to run again but was disqualified because of an outstanding prison sentence in the Maldives.

India and China, jostling for influence in the Indian Ocean, had been watching the election closely.

India, another former British colony, played a major role in helping build the Maldivian economy, underwriting political stability through support of decades of autocratic rule.

India's foreign ministry issued a statement Monday saying it looked forward to working with Solih's new government "in further deepening our relationship."

But under Yameen, political alliances seemed to shift.

Gross domestic product in Maldives more than doubled between 1990 and 2015, life expectancy at birth has increased and poverty declined, although high youth unemployment and low participation of women in the workforce persist, according to the World Bank.

Part of that growth is due to aid and investment from China, which is challenging India's long-held position as the dominant outside power throughout South Asia. China considers Maldives a key cog in its "Belt and Road" project along ancient trade routes through the Indian Ocean and Central Asia.

Nasheed said the election could be the last chance to extricate his country from increasing Chinese influence, which he described as a land grab in the guise of investments in island development.

China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday, a public holiday, and it is unclear what relationship it will have with the incoming administration.

Solih campaigned door to door, promising at rallies to restore democratic freedoms and the rule of law, a message that resonated with voters who saw signs the Maldives was slipping back to autocratic rule, just a decade after achieving democracy.

Ahamed Fiasal, a 39-year-old IT business owner who voted for Solih, said the election result was surprising because "no one thought that Yameen would lose like this. He had all the power — the judiciary, the police, the security forces under him. It seemed he might rig the election even at the last minute and would win somehow or the other."

In his victory speech, Solih called the election results "a moment of happiness, hope and history," but said he did not think the election process had been transparent.

A police raid on Solih's main campaign office the night before the election was seen as a worrying sign that Yameen would attempt to "muzzle his way" to re-election, according to Hamid Abdul Gafoor, an opposition spokesman and former Maldives lawmaker now based in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The European Union had said that it was not sending election observers because the Maldives had failed to meet the basic conditions for monitoring. The U.S. had threatened to sanction Maldivian officials if the elections were not free and fair.

The State Department congratulated the people of the Maldives for having a peaceful, democratic vote. A statement from spokeswoman Heather Nauert noted the reported opposition victory and urged "calm and respect for the will of the people" as the election process was being concluded.