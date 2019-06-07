Malawi suspends broadcast call-in shows over election unrest

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Malawi's government has ordered all call-in shows to be suspended while accusing some broadcasters of "careless and unethical coverage" of unrest after last month's disputed election.

The communications regulatory authority statement dated Friday comes after days of confrontations between police and opposition supporters who allege irregularities in the election narrowly won by President Peter Mutharika.

On Thursday the United States ambassador was caught up in tear gas fired by police against protesters while she met with opposition leader and election runner-up Lazarus Chakwera. The U.S. has called for restraint

Mutharika in a national address Thursday night accused Chakwera and his Malawi Congress Party of trying to cause chaos.

Malawi's new statement warns broadcasters that call-in shows have the potential to "incite the masses into violence" in the southern African nation.