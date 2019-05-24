Losing Indonesian candidate challenges election in court

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The defeated candidate in Indonesia's presidential election has filed a challenge against the result in the country's top court just days after seven people died during rioting by his supporters in the capital.

The legal move is the latest step in what analysts say has been a months-long effort by former General Prabowo Subianto to discredit the election.

Members of his campaign arrived Friday night at the Constitutional Court, where a large digital clock was counting down the time left for challenges to the election.

Official results released Tuesday showed President Joko Widodo won 55.5% of the votes in the April 17 poll, in line with the preliminary figures on election day.

Subianto has declared himself the winner and alleged massive fraud but provided no credible evidence.