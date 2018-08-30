London Film Festival unveils lineup; 1 in 3 films by women

LONDON (AP) — Organizers of the London Film Festival say 38 percent of the films in its lineup are by women, including 30 percent of the 225 features in the schedule.

Female-directed films in the Oct. 10-21 festival include Karyn Kusama's police thriller "Destroyer" starring Nicole Kidman and Sara Colangelo's drama "The Kindergarten Teacher" with Maggie Gyllenhaal.

The 62nd annual London festival opens with Steve McQueen's heist thriller "Widows," one of 39 British features on the slate. It closes with John S. Baird's Laurel and Hardy biopic "Stan & Ollie."

Major galas announced Thursday include David Mackenzie's kilts-and-carnage epic "Outlaw King," starring Chris Pine as Robert the Bruce, Joel and Ethan Coen's Western anthology film "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs," Alfonso Cuaron's Mexico City-set "Roma," and Tinge Krishnan's London musical "Been So Long."