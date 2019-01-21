Lofven presents his new minority government in Sweden

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven has presented his two-party, center-left minority government that has ended a four-month political deadlock.

His team, presented Monday after parliament approved it last week, is made up of 17 members of Lofven's own Social Democratic Party and four from the Greens, and makes minor changes to his outgoing government.

For months, Swedish politicians have been trying to form a government without the Sweden Democrats party, which has neo-Nazi roots. It is the third-largest Swedish party since making great strides in the Sept. 9 national election.

Parliament vote Friday in favor of Lofven. who heads Sweden's largest party but has no majority. To stay in power, Lofven must retain support from two center-right parties and the Left Party,