Little damage reported from strong quake in Venezuela

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Experts say a powerful earthquake that shook Venezuela's northeastern coast and parts of the Caribbean caused little damage besides knocking out power in some places and toppling supermarket shelves because of its depth.

The 7.3 quake Tuesday was the largest to strike Venezuela since 1900, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. But at a depth of some 76 miles (123 kilometers) beneath the Earth's surface it appeared to have caused only limited damage even near its epicenter off the Cariaco peninsula stretching into the eastern Caribbean.

"Shaking does die off at a distance," said seismologist Lucy Jones, a research associate with the California Institute of Technology, adding that the earthquake's considerable depth likely prevented a tragedy.

In Cumana, the biggest city near the quake's center, supermarket shelves came crashing down.