Little damage reported from strong quake in Venezuela
Fabiola Sanchez and Scott Smith, Associated Press
Updated
Photo: Ariana Cubillos, AP
Image 1of/11
Caption
Close
Image 1 of 11
An abandoned, unfinished skyscraper known as "The Tower of David" shows an inclination on the top floors where the columns are exposed, top center, after a powerful earthquake shook eastern Venezuela, causing buildings to be evacuated in the capital of Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. The quake was felt as far away as Colombia's capital and in the Venezuelan capital office workers evacuated buildings and people fled homes. less
An abandoned, unfinished skyscraper known as "The Tower of David" shows an inclination on the top floors where the columns are exposed, top center, after a powerful earthquake shook eastern Venezuela, causing ... more
Photo: Ariana Cubillos, AP
Image 2 of 11
Maryeli Verde holds her niece Yalin, who clutches her cat Will, as Yalin's grandfather Tonisio, who is sick, lies behind them after they evacuated their apartment on the ninth floor after a powerful earthquake shook eastern Venezuela, causing buildings to be evacuated in the capital of Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. The quake was felt as far away as Colombia's capital and in the Venezuelan capital office workers evacuated buildings and people fled homes. less
Maryeli Verde holds her niece Yalin, who clutches her cat Will, as Yalin's grandfather Tonisio, who is sick, lies behind them after they evacuated their apartment on the ninth floor after a powerful earthquake ... more
Photo: Ariana Cubillos, AP
Image 3 of 11
Civil Protection workers patrol near the "Tower of David" skyscraper, which suffered an inclination after a powerful earthquake shook eastern Venezuela, causing buildings to be evacuated in the capital of Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. The quake was felt as far away as Colombia's capital and in the Venezuelan capital office workers evacuated buildings and people fled homes. less
Civil Protection workers patrol near the "Tower of David" skyscraper, which suffered an inclination after a powerful earthquake shook eastern Venezuela, causing buildings to be evacuated in the capital of ... more
Photo: Ariana Cubillos, AP
Image 4 of 11
Residents stand outside after a powerful earthquake shook eastern Venezuela, causing buildings to be evacuated in the capital of Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. The quake was felt as far away as Colombia's capital and in the Venezuelan capital office workers evacuated buildings and people fled homes. less
Residents stand outside after a powerful earthquake shook eastern Venezuela, causing buildings to be evacuated in the capital of Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. The quake was felt as far away as ... more
Photo: Ariana Cubillos, AP
Image 5 of 11
Residents stand outside their apartments as some look up at the "Tower of David" skyscraper, which suffered an inclination after a powerful earthquake shook eastern Venezuela, causing buildings to be evacuated in the capital of Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. The quake was felt as far away as Colombia's capital and in the Venezuelan capital office workers evacuated buildings and people fled homes. less
Residents stand outside their apartments as some look up at the "Tower of David" skyscraper, which suffered an inclination after a powerful earthquake shook eastern Venezuela, causing buildings to be evacuated ... more
Photo: Ariana Cubillos, AP
Image 6 of 11
A Civil Protection worker and his search dog patrol a street near the "Tower of David" skyscraper, which suffered an inclination after a powerful earthquake shook eastern Venezuela, causing buildings to be evacuated in the capital of Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. The quake was felt as far away as Colombia's capital and in the Venezuelan capital office workers evacuated buildings and people fled homes. less
A Civil Protection worker and his search dog patrol a street near the "Tower of David" skyscraper, which suffered an inclination after a powerful earthquake shook eastern Venezuela, causing buildings to be ... more
Photo: Ariana Cubillos, AP
Image 7 of 11
Residents stand outside after a powerful earthquake shook eastern Venezuela, causing buildings to be evacuated in the capital of Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. The quake was felt as far away as Colombia's capital and in the Venezuelan capital office workers evacuated buildings and people fled homes. less
Residents stand outside after a powerful earthquake shook eastern Venezuela, causing buildings to be evacuated in the capital of Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. The quake was felt as far away as ... more
Photo: Ariana Cubillos, AP
Image 8 of 11
Residents stand outside after a powerful earthquake shook eastern Venezuela, causing buildings to be evacuated in the capital of Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. The quake was felt as far away as Colombia's capital and in the Venezuelan capital office workers evacuated buildings and people fled homes. less
Residents stand outside after a powerful earthquake shook eastern Venezuela, causing buildings to be evacuated in the capital of Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. The quake was felt as far away as ... more
Photo: Ariana Cubillos, AP
Image 9 of 11
Residents stand outside after a powerful earthquake shook eastern Venezuela, causing buildings to be evacuated in the capital of Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. The quake was felt as far away as Colombia's capital and in the Venezuelan capital office workers evacuated buildings and people fled homes. less
Residents stand outside after a powerful earthquake shook eastern Venezuela, causing buildings to be evacuated in the capital of Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. The quake was felt as far away as ... more
Photo: Ariana Cubillos, AP
Image 10 of 11
Residents sit outside their apartments in a street near the "Tower of David" skyscraper, which suffered an inclination after a powerful earthquake shook eastern Venezuela, causing buildings to be evacuated in the capital of Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. The quake was felt as far away as Colombia's capital and in the Venezuelan capital office workers evacuated buildings and people fled homes. less
Residents sit outside their apartments in a street near the "Tower of David" skyscraper, which suffered an inclination after a powerful earthquake shook eastern Venezuela, causing buildings to be evacuated in ... more
Photo: Ariana Cubillos, AP
Image 11 of 11
Residents stand outside their apartments in a street near the "Tower of David" skyscraper, which suffered an inclination after a powerful earthquake shook eastern Venezuela, causing buildings to be evacuated in the capital of Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. The quake was felt as far away as Colombia's capital and in the Venezuelan capital office workers evacuated buildings and people fled homes. less
Residents stand outside their apartments in a street near the "Tower of David" skyscraper, which suffered an inclination after a powerful earthquake shook eastern Venezuela, causing buildings to be evacuated in ... more
Photo: Ariana Cubillos, AP
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Experts say a powerful earthquake that shook Venezuela's northeastern coast and parts of the Caribbean caused little damage besides knocking out power in some places and toppling supermarket shelves because of its depth.
The 7.3 quake Tuesday was the largest to strike Venezuela since 1900, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. But at a depth of some 76 miles (123 kilometers) beneath the Earth's surface it appeared to have caused only limited damage even near its epicenter off the Cariaco peninsula stretching into the eastern Caribbean.
"Shaking does die off at a distance," said seismologist Lucy Jones, a research associate with the California Institute of Technology, adding that the earthquake's considerable depth likely prevented a tragedy.
In Cumana, the biggest city near the quake's center, supermarket shelves came crashing down.