Now Playing:

Aid was trickling into areas crippled by the devastating earthquake and tsunami on Indonesia's Sulawesi island, but food, water, fuel and medicine had yet to reach the hardest-hit areas outside Palu, the largest city heavily damaged. (Oct. 3)

Media: Associated Press

PALU, Indonesia (AP) — Life is on hold for thousands living in tents and shelters in the Indonesian city hit by a powerful earthquake and tsunami.

They are unsure when they'll be able to rebuild and spend hours each day often futilely trying to secure necessities such as fuel for generators.

Residents whose homes had been destroyed had little but uncertainty on the seventh day since the disasters. But they also had hope more aid would pour into the city of Palu and the surrounding Donggala district on the island of Sulawesi.

The official toll has surpassed 1,400 deaths with thousands injured and 70,000 residents displaced. The death toll was expected to increase, but officials said rescue crews had reached all affected areas.

The U.N. announced a $15 million allocation to bolster relief efforts.

  • A man put beverages scavenged from an abandoned warehouse into a sack at an earthquake and tsunami-affected area in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia Indonesia, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. Clambering over the reeking pile of sodden food or staking out a patch of territory, people who had come from devastated neighborhoods and elsewhere in the remote Indonesian city pulled out small cartons of milk, soft drinks, rice, candy and painkillers from the pile as they scavenge for anything edible in the warehouse that tsunami waves had pounded. Photo: Dita Alangkara, AP / Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
    A man put beverages scavenged from an abandoned warehouse into a sack at an earthquake and tsunami-affected area in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia Indonesia, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. Clambering over the reeking pile of sodden food or staking out a patch of territory, people who had come from devastated neighborhoods and elsewhere in the remote Indonesian city pulled out small cartons of milk, soft drinks, rice, candy and painkillers from the pile as they scavenge for anything edible in the warehouse that tsunami waves had pounded. less
    A man put beverages scavenged from an abandoned warehouse into a sack at an earthquake and tsunami-affected area in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia Indonesia, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. Clambering over the ... more
    Photo: Dita Alangkara, AP
Photo: Dita Alangkara, AP
Image 1 of / 6

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 6
A man put beverages scavenged from an abandoned warehouse into a sack at an earthquake and tsunami-affected area in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia Indonesia, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. Clambering over the reeking pile of sodden food or staking out a patch of territory, people who had come from devastated neighborhoods and elsewhere in the remote Indonesian city pulled out small cartons of milk, soft drinks, rice, candy and painkillers from the pile as they scavenge for anything edible in the warehouse that tsunami waves had pounded. less
A man put beverages scavenged from an abandoned warehouse into a sack at an earthquake and tsunami-affected area in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia Indonesia, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. Clambering over the ... more
Photo: Dita Alangkara, AP