Lebanon to US delegation: Beirut rejects Golan's recognition

In this Tuesday, April 9, 2019 photo, an Israeli military position, right, is seen on the top of Mount Hermon in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights, where the borders between Israel, Syria and Lebanon meet. U.S. President Donald Trump's move to recognize Israel's sovereignty over the occupied Golan Heights has caused concern in Lebanon over its claim to the disputed Chebaa Farms and adjacent Kfar Chouba hills, which Israel occupied alongside the Golan in 1967.

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon's president has told a visiting American delegation that Beirut rejects the U.S. recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the occupied Golan Heights because it includes Lebanese areas annexed by Israel.

Michel Aoun told the delegation that included Republican U.S. Reps. Adam Kinzinger and Vicente Gonzalez that Lebanon has the right to work on regaining this lined "by all available means."

Arab countries unanimously rejected the recent U.S. recognition of Israeli control over the Golan, seized from Syria in 1967 and annexed in 1981, calling the Trump administration's policies unfairly biased toward Israel.

Lebanon fears for its claim to the Chebaa Farms and adjacent Kfar Chouba hills, which Israel occupied alongside Golan.

Israel had occupied south Lebanon, but despite withdrawing in 2000, remained in these strategic areas.