Lebanon stock trading suspended over central bank strike

BEIRUT (AP) — The Beirut Stock Exchange says it is suspending trading due to the open strike declared by the employees of Lebanon's central bank.

Hundreds of Lebanese public employees are on strike amid concerns that their salaries and benefits might be cut as the government discusses an austerity budget.

A statement posted on the stock market's website Monday says the clearance and settlement of transactions cannot be done on time "during the period of open strike."

It added that "in order to protect the interest of all investors, the Beirut Stock Exchange declares the suspension of trading in its markets till further notice."