Lebanese official: Repatriated IS members fairly questioned

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon's Justice Minister Salim Jreissati says members of the Islamic State group handed over to Beirut recently are being questioned under the supervision of judicial authorities.

Jreissati's comments on Saturday came a day after Human Rights Watch said the United States should ensure no foreign IS suspects held by local allies in Syria are transferred to a country where they are at risk of torture or unfair trials.

The Lebanese army said in a statement earlier this week that eight Lebanese citizens who fought for IS in Iraq and Syria were handed over to Lebanon "by friendly security agencies in the framework of the international coalition to fight terrorism."

Jreissati told local LBC TV that the questioning of the eight by military investigators is supervised by Military Prosecutor Peter Germanos.