Lawyer for former Nissan chairman Ghosn slams bail limits

TOKYO (AP) — The lawyer for Nissan's former chairman Carlos Ghosn has slammed a ban that prevents his client from seeing his wife, which was set as a bail condition as Ghosn awaits trial on financial misconduct charges.

A judge has forbidden Ghosn from seeing his wife, Carole, including in the presence of lawyers, or talking to her on the phone. Prosecutors say the restriction is needed to prevent evidence tampering.

The lawyer, Takashi Takano, said in a phone interview on Saturday that the ban is unfair and cruel.

His earlier appeal, rejected by a district and appeals courts, went to the Supreme Court, which turned it down last month.

Takano has vowed to keep filing new petitions. He says the next one will be filed within two or three weeks.