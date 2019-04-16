Kremlin: Putin-Kim summit details not clear yet

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin spokesman says it is not clear yet when and where the Russian president and the North Korea leader will meet for a rare summit.

Dmitry Peskov said Monday details are still being worked out on the rare talks between Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Peskov has confirmed reports that the preparations for the meeting are underway.

Kim's previous major negotiations, with U.S. President Donald Trump in February, collapsed after the two sides failed to bridge their differences over U.S. sanctions and the North Korean nuclear program.

Putin has publicly supported the talks between Trump and Kim but said that North Korea needs to be given solid security guarantees if it were to give up its nuclear arsenal.