Kosovo Serbs rally against tax imposed on goods from Serbia

MITROVICA, Kosovo (AP) — A few thousand people have rallied in the Serb-populated north of Kosovo demanding that the government abolish a 100 percent tax it has slapped on all goods imported from Serbia.

The rally in the divided town of Mitrovica reflects tensions that recently soared between the former war foes. Serbia does not recognize Kosovo's 2008 declaration of independence.

Kosovo imposed the tax last week in apparent retaliation after it failed to become a member of the international police organization, Interpol, following intense lobbying by Serbia.

Kosovo Serbs in the north insist the tax has affected the area. which remains closely linked to Serbia. The protesters on Tuesday carried banners reading "Stop violence by Pristina" or "Shame on you, we don't have oxygen."

No incidents were reported.