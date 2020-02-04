Kenyan president says ex-president Daniel arap Moi has died
Tom Odula, Associated Press
FILE - In this October, 2002, file photo, shows former Kenya's President Daniel arap Moi. Moi, a former schoolteacher who became Kenya’s longest-serving president and presided over years of repression and economic turmoil fueled by runaway corruption, has died. He was 95. less
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Former Kenyan President Daniel arap Moi has died, President Uhuru Kenya announced on the state broadcaster on Tuesday.
The 95-year-old who ruled Kenya for 24 years had been in hospital for over a month.