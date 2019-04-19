Japan using emperor, first lady's birthday to court Trump

FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shake hands before a bilateral meeting at the Akasaka Palace in Tokyo. Trump will make a state visit to Japan at the end of May, 2019 to meet the nation's new emperor. less FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shake hands before a bilateral meeting at the Akasaka Palace in Tokyo. Trump will make a state ... more Photo: Andrew Harnik, AP Photo: Andrew Harnik, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Japan using emperor, first lady's birthday to court Trump 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is scheduling a rushed visit to Washington to meet with President Donald Trump and celebrate first lady Melania Trump's birthday, and then is inviting him to be first foreign leader to meet Japan's new emperor.

Without close friends in Asia, Abe is seen as using every opportunity, even the emperor's accession, to court Trump.

Tokyo and Washington said Friday that Trump and the first lady will make a state visit to Japan at the end of May, just weeks after Crown Prince Naruhito ascends Japan's Chrysanthemum throne. Naruhito's 85-year-old father, Emperor Akihito, is ending his three-decade reign on April 30 by abdicating.