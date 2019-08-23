Japan leader says SKorea canceling intel deal damages trust

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono, center, speaks to reporters following South Korea's announcement that it will terminate an intelligence-sharing deal with Japan, at Foreign Ministry in Tokyo Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. South Korea terminated an intelligence-sharing deal with Japan amid a bitter trade dispute, a surprise decision that is likely to set back U.S. efforts to bolster security cooperation with two of its most important allies in Asia. Kono called the decision "extremely regrettable" and summoned the South Korean ambassador to protest the linking of trade and security issues. (Naoya Osato/Kyodo News via AP)

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says South Korea's decision to scrap a deal to share military intelligence is damaging mutual trust.

Abe was speaking to reporters on Friday, a day after Seoul announced the decision.

He says, "We will continue to closely coordinate with the U.S. to ensure regional peace and prosperity, as well as Japan's security."

He says he will continue to urge South Korea "to keep promises" made in the past.

South Korea said it made the decision because Tokyo downgraded South Korea's preferential trade status, which it said changed the security cooperation between the countries.

South Korea accuses Japan of weaponizing trade to punish it over a separate dispute linked to Japan's brutal colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula from 1910 to 1945.