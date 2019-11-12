Japan, US say 3-way ties with S. Korea are key to security

TOKYO (AP) — The chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, has agreed with Japanese officials that three-way cooperation with South Korea is key to regional security and that an intelligence pact between Tokyo and Seoul should not be scrapped.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said he told Milley on Tuesday that discord among the three countries would destabilize the region and benefit North Korea, China and Russia. He and Milley also agreed on the importance of the Japan-South Korea intelligence sharing pact.

South Korea has announced plans to scrap the pact, which expires later this month, amid disputes with Tokyo over trade and wartime history.

Milley also met with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Defense Minister Taro Kono.