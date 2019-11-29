Italy's ‘Sardines’ movement threatens Salvini’s dominance

ROME (AP) — In Italy’s polarized political landscape, a grassroots group calling itself “Sardines” is putting the squeeze on right-wing populist Matteo Salvini.

The movement was founded over lunch by four former roommates, all in their 30s, who were fed up with the abrasive, nationalist rhetoric of the League’s leader.

Using one of Salvini’s strengths — a social media campaign — the friends swiftly organized a gathering earlier this month in Bologna’s central Piazza Maggiore, as an alternative to Salvini’s electoral campaign event in town ahead of key regional elections in January.

They were expecting 6,000 people to show up in the pouring rain.

Instead, 15,000 packed the piazza like, well, sardines, and a new political movement was born.