Italy accuses US man of killing owner of fashion store

VITERBO, Italy (AP) — Italian authorities are accusing a 22-year-old U.S. citizen of killing a 74-year-old Italian owner of a clothing store in Viterbo, a city near Rome.

Police arrested Michael Aaron Pang on Saturday and allege that he killed the storekeeper by striking him with a stool. The body of Norveo Fedeli was found inside his store Friday.

Police say Pang is a graphic designer from Kansas City who arrived in Italy about two months ago. They allege he changed clothes after killing Fedeli and took the man's wallet. He allegedly had showed up at the store twice previously seeking to buy designer clothes but his credit card was rejected.

Police say they found Fedeli's stolen wallet and other evidence linking Pang to the killing at a room he rented in a town near Viterbo.