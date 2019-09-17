Israelis vote in repeat election centered on PM Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs during the weekly cabinet meeting being held in the Jordan Valley, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. Netanyahu convened his final pre-election cabinet meeting in a part of the West Bank that he's vowed to annex if re-elected. National elections are on Tuesday. (Amir Cohen/Pool via AP) less Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs during the weekly cabinet meeting being held in the Jordan Valley, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. Netanyahu convened his final ... more Photo: Amir Cohen, AP Photo: Amir Cohen, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Israelis vote in repeat election centered on PM Netanyahu 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israelis have begun voting in an unprecedented repeat election that will decide whether longtime Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stays in power.

Against the prospect of a likely indictment on corruption charges, Netanyahu is seeking a fifth term.

He faces a stiff challenge from retired military chief Benny Gantz, whose centrist Blue and White party is running even with Netanyahu's Likud. Both parties could struggle to form a majority coalition with smaller allies, though, forcing them into a potential unity government.

It's the second election this year, after Netanyahu failed to build a coalition following April's vote and dissolved parliament.

Polling stations opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday with exit polls expected at the end of the voting day at 10 p.m. Official results are projected to come in overnight.