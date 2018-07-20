Israeli east Jerusalem plan gets cool Palestinian reception

Photo: Mahmoud Illean, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 In this Wednesday, July 11, 2018 photo, a worker walks through the Muslim Quarter of the Old City in Jerusalem. A half-a-billion-dollar Israeli plan to develop Palestinian areas of east Jerusalem and hoist tens of thousands of residents out of poverty is getting a cool reception from the very people who are supposed to benefit. Israel says it hopes the program will improve living conditions in impoverished Palestinian neighborhoods and give residents access to Israel’s high-tech economy. But Palestinians fear the plan is a way of cementing Israel’s control over the city. less In this Wednesday, July 11, 2018 photo, a worker walks through the Muslim Quarter of the Old City in Jerusalem. A half-a-billion-dollar Israeli plan to develop Palestinian areas of east Jerusalem and hoist tens ... more Photo: Mahmoud Illean, AP Israeli east Jerusalem plan gets cool Palestinian reception 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

JERUSALEM (AP) — A landmark half-billion-dollar Israeli plan to develop Palestinian areas of east Jerusalem and hoist residents out of poverty is getting a cool reception from the very people who are supposed to benefit.

Israel says it hopes the program will improve living conditions in impoverished Palestinian neighborhoods and grant residents access to Israel's robust economy.

But the city's long-neglected Palestinian community views the project with deep skepticism and mistrust, fearing it is a way of cementing Israel's control over the eastern sector after more than 50 years of occupation.

The "Leading Change" program, launched in May, aims to reduce the huge social gaps between the Palestinian neighborhoods and the overwhelmingly Jewish western part of the city.