Israel shuts primary Gaza crossing over border violence

JERUSALEM (AP) — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the immediate closure of the main cargo crossing with the Gaza Strip in response to the continued launching of incendiary kites into Israel.

The military said the crossing is shut except for humanitarian aid, medical supplies and food. It said it will be shut until further notice.

Netanyahu vowed Monday to use a "heavy hand" against Gaza's militant Hamas rulers.

The move comes after more than three months of Hamas-led protests along the Israeli border, aimed in large part at easing a decade-old Israeli-Egyptian blockade.

Israeli fire has killed over 130 Palestinians. It says it is defending its border and accuses Hamas of using the protesters as human shields.

Israel has struggled to stop the incendiary kites and balloons, which have torched nearby farmland.