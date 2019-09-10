Irishman set to lead EU trade talks with UK, US

Incoming European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announces Ireland's Phil Hogan as candidate for EU Trade Commissioner during a media conference at EU headquarters in Brussels, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.

BRUSSELS (AP) — The incoming president of the European Union's powerful executive arm has nominated Irishman Phil Hogan to lead future EU trade talks, which could put him in charge of negotiations with Britain after Brexit and with the United States.

European Commission president-elect Ursula von der Leyen said Tuesday that Hogan "is known as a hard and a fair negotiator."

He will join forces with former Brexit deputy negotiator Sabine Weyand, who was in June appointed director general of the commission's trade directorate.

Hogan, whose country is likely to be hit hard economically by Brexit, is currently serving as agriculture commissioner.

Von der Leyen's new team is due to take up their jobs on Nov. 1, once they have been vetted by the European Parliament.