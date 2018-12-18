Iraq: Militia leader returns as national security adviser

BAGHDAD (AP) — The former head of Iraq's Iran-linked Popular Mobilization militias has returned to his dual posts as chairman of the militias and national security adviser to Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi.

Falih al-Fayadh retook his seat at a meeting of Iraq's National Security Council on Sunday after he was sacked from the positions by caretaker prime minister Haidar al-Abadi in August for political behavior.

Parliament is slated to consider al-Fayadh's nomination to run the Interior Ministry on Tuesday. His appointment is opposed by the political bloc of populist Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr who says he wants to limit outside influence in Iraqi politics.

The Popular Mobilization Forces were formed in 2014 to stop the advance of Islamic State group militants through Iraq. They include several militias funded and trained by Iran.