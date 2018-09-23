Iran summons Western diplomats over parade attack killing 25

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran has summoned diplomats from Britain, Denmark and the Netherlands over allegedly harboring "members of the terrorist group" that launched an attack on a military parade in the country's southwest.

A statement early Sunday from Iran's Foreign Ministry also quoted ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi as saying Danish and Dutch diplomats were told Iran "already warned" their governments about this.

The statement also criticized Britain over a Saudi-linked, Farsi-language satellite channel immediately airing an interview with an Ahvazi separatist claiming the attack.

Saturday's attack in Ahvaz killed at least 25 people and wounded over 60.

In this photo provided by Fars News Agency, a woman takes her children to shelter as an army member tries to help them, during a shooting at a military parade marking the 38th anniversary of Iraq's 1980 invasion of Iran, in the southwestern city of Ahvaz, Iran, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Gunmen attacked the military parade, killing several and wounding others, state media said. (Fatemeh Rahimavian/Fars News Agency via AP) less In this photo provided by Fars News Agency, a woman takes her children to shelter as an army member tries to help them, during a shooting at a military parade marking the 38th anniversary of Iraq's 1980 ... more Photo: Fatemeh Rahimavian, AP

In this photo provided by the Iranian Students' News Agency, ISNA, wounded military personnel are carried into an ambulance after a shooting during a military parade marking the 38th anniversary of Iraq's 1980 invasion of Iran, in the southwestern city of Ahvaz, Iran, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Gunmen disguised as soldiers attacked the annual Iranian military parade Saturday in the country's oil-rich southwest, killing several people and wounding otehrs in the bloodiest assault to strike the country in recent years. ( Alireza Mohammadi/ISNA via AP) less In this photo provided by the Iranian Students' News Agency, ISNA, wounded military personnel are carried into an ambulance after a shooting during a military parade marking the 38th anniversary of Iraq's 1980 ... more Photo: Alireza Mohammadi, AP

Arab separatists in the region claimed the assault and Iranian officials believe they carried it out. The Islamic State group also claimed the attack, but initially offered incorrect information about it and provided no proof.