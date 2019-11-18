Iran spokesman says protesters took police officers hostage

This photo released by the Iranian Students' News Agency, ISNA, shows a gas station that was burned during protests that followed authorities' decision to raise gasoline prices, in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader on Sunday backed the government's decision to raise gasoline prices and called angry protesters who have been setting fire to public property over the hike "thugs," signaling a potential crackdown on the demonstrations. (Abdolvahed Mirzazadeh/ISNA via AP)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s government spokesman is saying that violent protests over government-set gas prices took police and security personnel hostage.

Ali Rabiei did not elaborate during remarks to journalists Monday, though the acknowledgment shows the level of unrest gripping Iran since Friday.

Rabiei says the government should soon unblock internet access across the country, and estimates attendance in demonstrations has dropped by 80% compared to the day before.

Security forces have deployed heavily in many cities and towns to try to put down the unrest.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani separately warned that those who abandon their cars in the street could face legal action. That was one way people protested gas prices rising by 50% and the imposition of tighter fuel rationing.