Indonesian court outlaws Islamic State-linked group

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — An Indonesian court has outlawed Jemaah Anshorut Daulah, a network of militants that supports the Islamic State group, following a series of deadly attacks over the past two years.

Presiding Judge Aris Bawono Langgeng told the South Jakarta District Court on Tuesday that the network of almost two dozen extremist groups is a "forbidden corporation."

He said its activities and those of other organizations affiliated with it or IS are banned.

A radical cleric who founded JAD, Aman Abdurrahman, was sentenced to death last month for inciting attacks including a 2016 suicide bombing at a Starbucks in Jakarta.