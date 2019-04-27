Indian police uncovered a plot, but Sri Lanka didn't act

Sri Lankan police and army officers display gelatin sticks, detonators, back packs and other bomb making material recovered from the hide out of militants after Friday's gun battle in Kalmunai, in eastern Sri Lanka Sri Lanka, Saturday, April 27, 2019. Militants linked to Easter suicide bombings opened fire and set off explosives during a raid by Sri Lankan security forces on a house in the country's east, leaving behind 15 bodies, including six children. less Sri Lankan police and army officers display gelatin sticks, detonators, back packs and other bomb making material recovered from the hide out of militants after Friday's gun battle in Kalmunai, in eastern Sri ... more Photo: Achala Upendra, AP Photo: Achala Upendra, AP Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close Indian police uncovered a plot, but Sri Lanka didn't act 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — While monitoring the usual channels, Indian police stumbled upon a detailed plot for what would become the bloodiest Islamic State group-linked attack in South Asia.

Police came across a name they had no record of — National Towheed Jamaat, the Sri Lankan IS-backed militant organization that authorities say conducted the Easter Sunday attacks that killed more than 250 people.

Police managed to break into the group's communications and began tapping into the plot, according to Ajai Sahni, executive director of the Institute for Conflict Management in New Delhi.

Top Sri Lankan officials have acknowledged that some of the island nation's intelligence units were given advance notice about the attacks and that little was done to prevent them.