India's moves in Kashmir raise tension in part next to China

LEH, India (AP) — Nearly two months after the Indian government changed the status of the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, new tensions are brewing in Ladakh, part of that territory that borders China.

On Aug. 5, New Delhi stripped Indian-controlled Kashmir of its statehood and divided it into two centrally governed union territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

India and Pakistan both claim predominantly Muslim Kashmir, and the territory is divided between them, with insurgents battling Indian forces for three decades. Tensions also have existed for years in the Ladakh region in northeastern Kashmir, which is divided administratively into predominantly Buddhist and mostly Muslim districts.

On Oct. 31, New Delhi will formally take direct control of Ladakh. That move is raising fears about the future in both the Buddhist and Muslim communities.