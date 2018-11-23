In latest quirky Swiss poll, voters asked to save cow horns

FILE - In this April 13, 2014 file photo two cows fight during the traditional "Combats de Reines" ("Battle of the Queens"), a cow fight in Bussy-Chardonney, western Switzerland. During the combat the cows simply push forehead against forehead. They also use their horns in different ways. Swiss will decide on Sunday whether to ban farmers from removing cow horns.

CHESEAUX-NOREAZ, Switzerland (AP) — Swiss voters are casting ballots this weekend in the latest quirky installment of their system of direct democracy: Deciding in a referendum whether cow and goat herders should receive state handouts for letting their beasts keep their horns.

Small-time cattle raiser Armin Capaul, from the Bernese regional village of Perrefitte, is the unassuming if media-friendly mastermind behind a painstaking petition drive that led to the vote that ends Sunday.

Proponents of the measure say the animals should be left the way nature intended, for their well-being and happiness. Opponents, like a key federation of cattle raisers, say the measure would cost too much and drain funds from other activities.

Polls suggest a neck-and-neck race after parliament expressed its opposition and support for Capaul's move has eroded in recent weeks.